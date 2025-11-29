Atlético Madrid Faces Real Oviedo in Key LaLiga Clash Tonight

Madrid, Spain — Atlético Madrid will host Real Oviedo tonight in their last home game of November as they seek their seventh consecutive victory. The match at the Metropolitano Stadium is set to begin at 21:00 CET.

Diego Simeone‘s side comes into this fixture with a strong performance record, currently sitting fourth in La Liga with 28 points, following eight wins, four draws, and one loss. In their previous outing, Atlético secured a dramatic win against Inter Milan, with Josema Giménez scoring the decisive goal in injury time.

In preparation for the upcoming difficult away matches against Barcelona, Athletic, and PSV, Simeone has made significant changes to his lineup. New additions include goalkeeper Jan Oblak, along with Molina, Pubill, Nico, Griezmann, and Sorloth starting in this crucial match. “This game can prove that we have more than one strong lineup,” Simeone noted.

Real Oviedo arrives at the Metropolitano sitting at the bottom of the league table with just 9 points, having won only twice this season. Coach Luis Carrión is determined to avoid another loss at this historic venue, as Oviedo has not won on Atlético’s home turf since 1994.

Despite their position, Carrión expressed optimism, emphasizing, “We cannot afford to give up any points.” Santi Cazorla is expected to play a crucial role for Oviedo, returning to the starting eleven after recovering from injury.

The historical record shows Atlético Madrid has the upper hand against Oviedo, with 32 wins and only four losses at home against them in 36 encounters. The last time these teams faced each other, Atlético remained unbeaten for three consecutive matches.

The stakes are high for Atlético tonight, and a win would elevate them further in the title race while also keeping the pressure on their competitors.