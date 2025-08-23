Atlético de Madrid Plans Last-Minute Transfers Before Deadline

Madrid, Spain – Atlético de Madrid is gearing up for the final days of the transfer market, with plans to add two more players to their roster. The club’s management met recently to discuss potential signings, according to reliable sources.

Journalist Marcos Durán reported that one of the players expected to join the team is Nico González. Both Fabrizio Romano and ESPN have indicated that González is almost set to wear the Atlético colors. While the deal isn’t finalized yet, all parties involved are eager to conclude negotiations.

Another name making waves is Nahuel Molina, who has attracted interest from Juventus. His future at Atlético remains uncertain, but discussions are ongoing.

The second signing for Atlético appears to be a midfielder. Journalist Rubén Uría noted that the club is currently examining four candidates to bolster this position. Two of the leading options are Mauro Arambarri of Getafe and Rúben Neves from Al Hilal.

Arambarri is viewed as a cost-effective choice, while Neves brings a wealth of experience and leadership, ideal for a return to European football. Uría provides insight, saying these targets have been confirmed by close sources within the club.

As for the remaining candidates on the list, there’s speculation around Marc Casadó from Barcelona. Despite his desire to stay, the Catalan club is looking to reduce its payroll and has placed a €30 million price tag on the youngster.

Enrique Cerezo, the club’s president, expressed optimism about the transfer market, stating that González’s arrival would solidify a fantastic season for Atlético. However, with the deadline approaching, the pressure is on to finalize these crucial signings.

Source reports indicate that Atlético’s management maintains a strong relationship with Casadó’s agency, which could help facilitate a smooth negotiation process. Muscle in the transfer market is necessary, especially as the club seeks to restore its competitive edge in European football.