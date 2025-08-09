Atlético Madrid Prepares for Season Finale in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England — Atlético Madrid is set to face Newcastle United in their final preseason match on August 12, 2023, at St. James’s Park. The match will feature both men’s and women’s teams in a back-to-back format, with Atlético Madrid Feminino battling Newcastle United Women at 1:00 PM BST, followed by the men’s teams at 4:00 PM BST.

The Sela Cup, hosted by Newcastle, marks an opportunity for Atlético to gain exposure in Saudi Arabia, where football has seen a surge in investment. Although the tournament is not as financially rewarding as the FIFA Club World Cup, Atlético will still earn around £1 million from participation fees.

Newcastle’s Saudi takeover in 2021 by the Public Investment Fund escalated the club’s rise in English football, leading them to a Carabao Cup victory in 2024, their first significant win since 1955. This history has ignited collaboration between the two clubs, especially considering Newcastle’s sponsorship relationship with Sela, a Saudi-owned enterprise.

Atlético’s coach, Diego Simeone, will look to integrate new talents like Jano Monserrate, a 19-year-old standout who impressed during a recent closed-door friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Simeone remarked on the need for players who are committed to the club’s philosophy, a principle that remains relevant amid potential transfer discussions.

Last week, reports indicated that midfielder Enzo Millot had chosen to sign with Al Ahli over Atlético, raising questions about the club’s recruitment strategy. Despite this, there remains interest in signings like Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli, although no official offers have been made yet.

Jan Oblak, Atlético’s goalkeeper, is also in the spotlight as he received a nomination for the Yashin Trophy at the upcoming Ballon d’Or, further solidifying his reputation among the world’s elite goalkeepers.

The excitement leading up to the preseason finale at Newcastle heightens as Atlético bids to strengthen relationships within the English Premier League and forge a stronger presence in the footballing landscape.