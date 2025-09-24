Sports
Atlético Madrid and Rayo Vallecano Clash in Crucial LaLiga Derby
Madrid, Spain — Atlético Madrid hosts Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 21:30 local time in a critical LaLiga match for both teams. The clash comes as Atlético seeks to break their poor start to the season while Rayo aims to revive their momentum.
Atlético coach Diego Simeone has named a starting eleven that includes Jan Oblak as goalkeeper, with a defense featuring Nahuel Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, and Javi Galán. The midfield is anchored by Koke and Barrios, while Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez lead the attack.
Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano, managed by Íñigo Pérez, fields a team featuring goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, defenders Balliu and Lejeune, and forward Alemao. Pérez expressed confidence in his squad despite their recent struggles.
In their last encounters, Atlético has dominated, remaining unbeaten against Rayo in 16 consecutive league matches, with 13 wins and 3 draws. Their last defeat against Rayo was in 1999.
This game is particularly important for Atlético, who have only managed to secure six points from their first five matches this season. The team is placed 12th in LaLiga, urging a need for victory to avoid slipping into a relegation battle.
“We need to grow and improve our results,” Simeone said. “Every game is a new opportunity, and we must take it.”
For Rayo Vallecano, currently one point shy of Atlético in the standings, the match represents a chance to boost their confidence after enduring a four-match winless streak. Historically, breaking the winless run against Atlético would be monumental.
Pérez mentioned, “The team has the potential to surprise, and this derby is our chance to prove that.”
The match will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus+ LaLiga, with updates available on Eurosport. Fans hope for a thrilling encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
