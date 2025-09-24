Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid Set for Thrilling Derby Showdown

MADRID, Spain — Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid on Saturday, September 27, in a highly anticipated La Liga derby at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. This match promises excitement as the Rojiblancos hope to leverage home field advantage to overcome their historic rivals, the Merengues.

Real Madrid, currently enjoying a perfect start to the 2025-26 season, aims to secure their seventh consecutive victory and maintain their lead in the league. They sit at the top of the table with 18 points, while Atletico finds themselves in 12th place with just six points from five games.

In a press conference after their win against Levante, Atletico’s coach Xabi Alonso expressed confidence in his team’s performance. “We have just finished the match, and my mind was only on today’s game. Starting tomorrow, we’ll focus on the derby. The team delivered a very complete performance, and Vinícius was decisive and extremely important,” he said.

Alonso, who has taken charge of Atletico after the Club World Cup, acknowledged there is still work to do. “We’re still a work in progress: 51 days have passed since we started after the Club World Cup, and there is still a long road ahead,” he added.

The last encounter between these two teams ended in a 1-1 draw, and the rivalry remains fierce. Historically, Real Madrid leads the overall head-to-head record with 123 wins to Atletico’s 59, along with 58 draws in their 240 total meetings.

As fans eagerly await kickoff at 3:15 PM local time, both teams are expected to bring their best to the field. The stakes are high, and both clubs aim to take home the crucial three points.