Atlético Madrid Seeks Sixth Consecutive Win vs. Oviedo

Madrid, Spain – Atlético Madrid will host Real Oviedo on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. local time, looking to extend their winning streak to six matches across all competitions.

Atlético, currently in fourth place with 28 points from 13 matches, is riding the momentum of a six-game victory run. The team, unbeaten in their last twelve LaLiga outings, is optimistic following a dramatic midweek win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone‘s squad will face Oviedo, who sit at the bottom of the LaLiga table with just 9 points from their 13 matches. Oviedo is struggling significantly, having not won a match since September 30, and they recently exited the Copa del Rey after a defeat to a third-tier team.

Scoring has been a major challenge for the Asturian side, with only seven goals this season – three of which came in a single match against Girona. Additionally, Oviedo has been held scoreless in nine matches this season.

Defensively, David Carmo and Javi López, new signings, have performed well, while goalkeeper Aarón Escandell has been a bright spot for the team. However, the upcoming match against Atlético presents a significant challenge.

Atlético will be without Robin Le Normand and Marcos Llorente, but they are hopeful that Jan Oblak may return after missing two games. Juan Musso, who had an impressive performance as a substitute, is expected to start in goal again.

The match is also notable as it’s the first top-flight meeting between these clubs in over 25 years. Historically, Atlético has a favorable record against Oviedo, with 32 wins in 72 league meetings. The last time they played in LaLiga was in May 2000, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite their struggles, Oviedo will be looking to turn their season around. They will potentially be boosted by players like Santi Cazorla and Salomon Rondon, who will need to be at their best to challenge Atlético’s solid form.