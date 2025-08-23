Atlético Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Newly-Promoted Elche CF

Madrid, Spain – Atlético Madrid aims to turn around their season when they host newly-promoted Elche CF on Saturday evening. After losing 2-1 to RCD Espanyol in their first match, the team looks to bounce back in front of home fans at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Under pressure after the Espanyol defeat, coach Diego Simeone acknowledged the need for improvement, explaining that he focuses on evolving the team. He mentioned, “I don’t know if the word is change, but it is reinventing oneself,” emphasizing a commitment to growth.

Elche, returning to the top flight, comes into the match after a respectable 1-1 draw against Real Betis. Coach Eder Sarabia‘s side will look to control possession, having managed to hold 62 percent of the ball last week, while their striker Álvaro Rodríguez poses a threat against Atletico’s defense.

Historically, Atlético holds an impressive record against Elche at home, not losing a match against them, with three games ending in draws. Last season, notable performances included a match where Álvaro Morata scored unexpectedly after injuries forced players to adapt.

However, Atlético faces challenges; star midfielder Álex Baena is sidelined due to injury, leaving a significant gap in the squad. Simeone hinted at potential lineup changes, including the possibility of striker Alexander Sørloth stepping into a larger role.

Defensive depth is also a concern, as José María Giménez continues his recovery from an injury, limiting the options in the backline. While tactical changes are expected, the focus remains on maintaining control in the midfield and anticipating a strong performance to reassure committed fans.

A win against Elche could be vital for restoring confidence within the squad and setting the tone for the rest of the season. Simeone emphasized the importance of returning to winning ways, stating, “It honors us and makes us happy that the fans feel identified with what the team does.” The match is highly anticipated, as both squads prepare to leave their mark early in the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.