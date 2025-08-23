Sports
Atlético Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Newly-Promoted Elche CF
Madrid, Spain – Atlético Madrid aims to turn around their season when they host newly-promoted Elche CF on Saturday evening. After losing 2-1 to RCD Espanyol in their first match, the team looks to bounce back in front of home fans at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Under pressure after the Espanyol defeat, coach Diego Simeone acknowledged the need for improvement, explaining that he focuses on evolving the team. He mentioned, “I don’t know if the word is change, but it is reinventing oneself,” emphasizing a commitment to growth.
Elche, returning to the top flight, comes into the match after a respectable 1-1 draw against Real Betis. Coach Eder Sarabia‘s side will look to control possession, having managed to hold 62 percent of the ball last week, while their striker Álvaro Rodríguez poses a threat against Atletico’s defense.
Historically, Atlético holds an impressive record against Elche at home, not losing a match against them, with three games ending in draws. Last season, notable performances included a match where Álvaro Morata scored unexpectedly after injuries forced players to adapt.
However, Atlético faces challenges; star midfielder Álex Baena is sidelined due to injury, leaving a significant gap in the squad. Simeone hinted at potential lineup changes, including the possibility of striker Alexander Sørloth stepping into a larger role.
Defensive depth is also a concern, as José María Giménez continues his recovery from an injury, limiting the options in the backline. While tactical changes are expected, the focus remains on maintaining control in the midfield and anticipating a strong performance to reassure committed fans.
A win against Elche could be vital for restoring confidence within the squad and setting the tone for the rest of the season. Simeone emphasized the importance of returning to winning ways, stating, “It honors us and makes us happy that the fans feel identified with what the team does.” The match is highly anticipated, as both squads prepare to leave their mark early in the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.
Recent Posts
- Four NFL Trades Ignite Buzz Before Preseason Begins
- Cleveland Browns Preseason News Highlights for August 2025
- Atlético Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Newly-Promoted Elche CF
- Cleveland Browns to Keep Four Quarterbacks on Roster
- Bennett Leads Rams in Preseason; Fourth String QB Gets Final Game Nod
- Tesla Launches Leases for Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Amid Tax Credit Deadline
- Trump’s Makeup Draws Attention Amid Health Concerns
- Arteta Encourages Arsenal Squad to Support Gyökeres After Debut Struggles
- Commanders’ Terry McLaurin in Contract Dispute as Season Approaches
- Red Sox Aim for Eighth Consecutive Win Against Yankees
- Scottie Scheffler Cheers for Rory McIlroy’s Lucky Break at Tour Championship
- Atlético Madrid Se Busca Redención Contra Elche Tras Caer Ante Espanyol
- Allegri Returns as Milan Hosts Cremonese in Serie A Opener
- Peter Crouch Rates Arsenal’s New Signing Ahead of Season Opener
- Uganda and Senegal Clash in CHAN Quarterfinal Showdown
- fuboTV Stock Drops 7.43% Amid Market Challenges and Strategic Moves
- Hurricane Erin Causes High Surf Along New England Beaches
- Jennifer Aniston’s New Romance with Jim Curtis Sparks Interest
- Gio Reyna Joins Borussia Monchengladbach from Dortmund
- Starbucks Unveils 2025 Fall Menu with Pumpkin Spice Return