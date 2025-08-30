Sports
Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
Mendizorroza, Spain
The Atlético Madrid football team will travel to Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alavés in the third matchday of the 2025/26 LaLiga season this Saturday. Atlético, managed by Diego Simeone, aims to extend their successful start to the season with a third consecutive victory.
The match promises to be a confrontation between Atlético’s strong defense and Alavés’ competitive spirit in front of their home fans. Simeone’s team has had a solid beginning, confident in their defensive capabilities, while Alavés looks to secure crucial points.
Jan Oblak, the goalkeeper from Slovenia, continues to be a formidable presence in goal. His skills provide immense security to the Atlético backline, making him one of the world’s top goalkeepers. Marcos Llorente, usually an offensive player, will start as a right-back, bringing speed and physicality to the field.
In the center of defense, Robin Le Normand and David Hancko will key to maintaining control. Le Normand’s aerial prowess and tactical insight complement Hancko’s strong ball distribution.
Matteo Ruggeri is set to play left-back, where he will be expected to contribute both defensively and offensively. Giuliano Simeone, the coach’s son, will bring intensity and ball handling to the midfield alongside Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios. Cardoso’s physical presence will help stabilize the midfield.
Thiago Almada stands out as a creative force, providing crucial passes, while forwards Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez are tasked with scoring goals. Together, they form a dynamic attacking duo that could pose significant challenges for Alavés.
Alavés, managed by a different coach, will look to establish home advantage with their own lineup, aiming to disrupt Atlético’s plans. Both teams anticipate a competitive match filled with excitement and intensity.
The match kicks off at 21:30 local time, promising to be a key moment for both clubs in LaLiga.
