Sports
Atletico Madrid Signs Goalkeeper Mario de Luis Amid Transfer Buzz
Madrid, Spain – Atletico Madrid has announced the signing of goalkeeper Mario de Luis from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Atletico on a two-year deal that runs through 2027, after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired.
De Luis was released as Real Madrid decided to part ways with him, partially due to competition from Diego Pineiro and others for the Castilla side. He previously had a successful season, where he earned 13 clean sheets in 34 matches while playing under Raul Gonzalez.
Fernando Torres, new manager of Atletico’s B team, is expected to utilize de Luis as the starting goalkeeper. Torres knows de Luis well, having faced him during his tenure with the under-19 team. De Luis has also represented Spain at the under-21 level.
Atletico Madrid’s B team, which will now be called Atletico Madrileno after a name change, aims to build a competitive squad. This change marks a return to its original name from 1991.
In addition to the transfer of de Luis, Atletico Madrid is pursuing other players to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, including Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.
While transfer rumors swirl, both Atletico and Real Madrid are making strategic moves in the market as they prepare for the new season.
Recent Posts
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals