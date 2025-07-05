Atletico Madrid Signs Goalkeeper Mario de Luis Amid Transfer Buzz

Madrid, Spain – Atletico Madrid has announced the signing of goalkeeper Mario de Luis from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Atletico on a two-year deal that runs through 2027, after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired.

De Luis was released as Real Madrid decided to part ways with him, partially due to competition from Diego Pineiro and others for the Castilla side. He previously had a successful season, where he earned 13 clean sheets in 34 matches while playing under Raul Gonzalez.

Fernando Torres, new manager of Atletico’s B team, is expected to utilize de Luis as the starting goalkeeper. Torres knows de Luis well, having faced him during his tenure with the under-19 team. De Luis has also represented Spain at the under-21 level.

Atletico Madrid’s B team, which will now be called Atletico Madrileno after a name change, aims to build a competitive squad. This change marks a return to its original name from 1991.

In addition to the transfer of de Luis, Atletico Madrid is pursuing other players to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, including Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.

While transfer rumors swirl, both Atletico and Real Madrid are making strategic moves in the market as they prepare for the new season.