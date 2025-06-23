Atlético Must Win Big Against Botafogo to Advance

LOS ÁNGELES, June 23, 2025 — Atlético de Madrid is under pressure to secure a victory over Botafogo by three goals or more tonight to advance to the knockout stage of the World Club Cup. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM local time at the Rose Bowl.

Having only one point from their previous two matches, Atlético finds itself in a challenging position. After a heavy 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game, the team must not only win but dominate Botafogo to improve their goal difference. The Brazilian side currently sits in a favorable position after defeating PSG, making them strong contenders for advancement.

“We need to score as many goals as possible,” said manager Diego Simeone during a press conference before the match. “The team is motivated and knows the task ahead. We believe in our capabilities, and we are ready to fight for this opportunity.”

Adding to the complexity of the situation, PSG is expected to defeat Seattle Sounders, which further complicates Atlético’s chances if they do not secure a win by a significant margin. Atlético currently has a -4 goal difference, thanks to their previous defeat.

Julián Álvarez, who has been pivotal in the midfield this tournament, stated, “It’s crucial for us to find our rhythm quickly. We need to make every moment count.” The players have been supportive of one another and are focusing on the game plan laid out by the coaching staff.

Before the match, the atmosphere in the stadium is charged, with many fans from both sides present. The Brazilian supporters are optimistic, while Atlético fans are hopeful for a miraculous turnaround. Players are showing confidence as they step into a vital encounter.

As players from both teams warm up, the stakes are high. A win for Atlético with the necessary goals could see them through, while Botafogo aims to maintain their status as the group leaders and continue their successful run in the tournament.