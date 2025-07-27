Atlético Nacional Aims for Victory Against Santa Fe in Colombia League

Bogotá, Colombia — Atlético Nacional will strive to regain first place in the Colombian league this Friday when they face reigning champions Independiente Santa Fe in the fourth round of the Torneo Apertura.

After a 2-1 loss to Deportivo Pereira earlier this week, Nacional currently sits third with six points, three behind leaders Junior. Independiente Santa Fe, coming off a 0-0 draw with Águilas Doradas, is fourth with five points.

Head coach Javier Gandolfi will lead Nacional with key players on the field, including goalkeeper David Ospina, central defender William Tesillo, midfielders Matheus Uribe and Jorman Campuzano, and forwards Alfredo Morelos and Marino Hinestroza. However, left-back Camilo Cándido remains unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Santa Fe, who fielded a reserve team against Águilas, will have most of their starters available, excluding top scorer Hugo Rodallega, still recovering from nose surgery. Key players for the Bogotanos include goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, Argentine central defender Emmanuel Olivera, midfielder Daniel Torres, and forward Santiago Mosquera.

In another match, Junior, led by Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias, will put their lead on the line on Saturday against last-place Once Caldas, who are eager for a victory after recently beating San Antonio Bulo Bulo 4-0 in the Copa Sudamericana.

Junior has won their first three matches, the last one a 4-1 victory over Unión Magdalena, highlighted by strong performances from players like Guillermo Paiva, Bryan Castrillón, José Enamorado, and Jesús Rivas. Meanwhile, Arias will need to manage without central defender Jermein Peña, suspended after an expulsion against Unión Magdalena.

Once Caldas, led on the field by Dayro Moreno, is still searching for their first victory after two losses in the tournament. Head coach Hernán Darío ‘el Arriero’ Herrera plans to utilize the entire squad that previously eliminated a Bolivian team from the Sudamericana.