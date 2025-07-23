Sports
Atlético Nacional Faces Deportivo Pereira in League Showdown
Barranquilla, Colombia – Atlético Nacional will visit Deportivo Pereira on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas for the third round of the Liga BetPlay. The match is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM.
Deportivo Pereira is still searching for their first win of the season after drawing with Santa Fe and losing to Alianza Valledupar. Coach Rafael Dudamel‘s squad aims to turn their fortunes around against Atlético Nacional, who currently leads the standings with two victories from two matches.
Javier Gandolfi, Atlético Nacional’s coach, expressed optimism about maintaining their winning streak. “We seek a complete semester. I accept criticism and praise, but I’ll remain grounded. Being with the biggest team in Colombia requires that,” he noted.
At present, Atlético Nacional tops the league and has recorded six goals in just two matches. The team also boasts the highest number of goals scored in the league this year with 48 goals in 28 matches. Gandolfi remarked on a recent victory, saying, “We must remain focused; I’m happy with the result, even if we conceded a goal in transition.”
The team will welcome back midfielder Jorman Campuzano, who recently resolved his contract situation with Boca Juniors, enhancing their midfield depth. However, they will still miss defender Camilo Cándido due to injury.
The anticipation is high as both teams prepare for this critical match, with Atlético Nacional striving to maintain its perfect record while Deportivo Pereira seeks their first league victory of the season.
