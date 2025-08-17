Sports
Atlético Nacional Faces Fortaleza in Liga BetPlay Amid Player Absences
Medellín, Colombia – Atlético Nacional prepares to face Fortaleza in the seventh round of Liga BetPlay on August 15, 2025. The team, coached by Gandolfi, will enter the match with a roster of 20 players, missing the contributions of Marino Hinestroza, who is recovering from injury.
After a recent goalless draw against Sao Paulo in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores round of 16, Nacional is looking to maintain their competitive edge in local play before traveling to Brazil for the return match.
Gandolfi has opted to rest some regular starters for the upcoming clash, suggesting a mixed or alternate lineup may take the field against Fortaleza. The most notable absence is Marino Hinestroza, the wing player who appeared on the medical report and will not participate in this game.
According to sources, Hinestroza is dealing with a rib injury and is currently undergoing controlled training. His condition is not considered serious, and he is expected to be available for the second leg against the Brazilian team.
The confirmed roster for the match includes goalkeepers Marquínez and Castillo; defenders Haydar, Román, Castro, García, and Salazar; midfielders Rivero, Cardona, Landázuri, Zapata, Obando, Campuzano, Uribe, Bauzá, and Arce; and forwards Sarmiento, Morelos, and Moreno.
