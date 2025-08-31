Sports
Atlético Nacional Faces Envigado in Colombian League Showdown
Medellín, Colombia — Atlético Nacional will host Envigado FC on September 1, 2025, in a crucial match for both teams in the Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2025-II.
The Verdolagas, currently sitting with 13 points, are aiming for a victory to secure their place among the top eight teams. They want to close the gap on league leaders Junior, who have amassed 20 points.
“We have to secure the points at home and keep fighting for the top position,” said Nacional coach Javier Gandolfi.
Envigado, on the other hand, has 10 points and is desperate to avoid relegation. They see this match as a chance to improve their standing.
Both teams will field strong line-ups for the game. Atlético Nacional’s expected formation includes goalkeeper David Ospina and forwards Alfredo Morelos and Marlos Moreno. Meanwhile, Envigado will feature goalkeeper Juan Pablo Montoya and striker Luis Díaz.
This exciting fixture is sure to be competitive, with both teams needing points for very different reasons.
The match will be broadcasted on Win Sports and streamed via Win Play.
