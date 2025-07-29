Atlético Nacional Faces Cúcuta Deportivo in Copa BetPlay Match Tonight

Medellín, Colombia — Atlético Nacional will host Cúcuta Deportivo today in the first round of the Copa BetPlay 2025. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot and will be broadcast on Win Sports.

This game marks the official reunion of both teams after six years, with their last encounter in 2019 when they were both in Colombia’s top division. Atlético Nacional, the reigning Copa BetPlay champion, comes into this match following a 1-1 draw against Independiente Santa Fe. Coach Javier Gandolfi expressed that the team initially played well, but lost the opportunity to secure three points.

“I believe we controlled the game well up until the penalty. After that, the dynamics changed, and we need to focus on today’s match,” Gandolfi stated in a press conference.

Meanwhile, Cúcuta Deportivo is optimistic, hoping to repeat their historic semifinal run from 2023. Under the guidance of coach Bernardo Redín, they enter the tournament without conceding a goal in their first two matches of the second-division BetPlay tournament.

“We are taking it step by step; our focus is on maintaining our strong defense and building on our momentum,” Redín said to reporters.

Atlético Nacional will benefit from the return of Andrés Felipe Román, while David Ospina will rest for strategic reasons ahead of a weekend match.

Fans can expect an exciting clash as Atlético Nacional aims for their eighth Copa title, while Cúcuta seeks to make a statement in their quest for a historic victory.