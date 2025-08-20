Atlético Nacional and São Paulo Set for Crucial Libertadores Match

MEDELLÍN, Colombia — Atlético Nacional and São Paulo prepare for a decisive match in the 2025 Copa Libertadores on August 19, following a tense 0-0 draw in their first leg. Atlético Nacional, supported by their passionate fans, controlled much of the game at Estadio Atanasio Girardot but struggled to capitalize on several opportunities, including two missed penalties.

The first penalty came in the 12th minute when Nahuel Ferraresi fouled Alfredo Morelos. Edwin Cardona, the National team captain, missed the chance to score, sending the ball wide. Despite the early setback, Marlos Moreno remained a standout performer, nearly scoring when he hit the post in the 56th minute.

In the second half, Nacional regained momentum, earning another penalty in the 68th minute after Ferraresi fouled Morelos again. This time, Cardona stepped up for redemption, but his shot was saved by São Paulo goalkeeper Rafael, marking a frustrating night for the Colombian midfielder.

Despite outshooting their opponents, with 12 attempts compared to São Paulo’s mere 3, Nacional could not find the back of the net. Their coach, Javier Gandolfi, commented on the team’s performance, stating, “We are confident and we will go for the result in Brazil.”

São Paulo, under coach Hernán Crespo, held firm throughout the match, focusing on defense without registering a single shot on Nacional’s goal. As they head to the Morumbí for the return leg, the team hopes to welcome back key defender Robert Arboleda.

The rivalry between these teams is intense. In 12 previous matchups, São Paulo leads with five victories, while Nacional has won four times, and three matches have ended in a draw. The last Copa Libertadores meeting in 2016 saw Nacional win 2-1 in Medellín, but São Paulo triumphed in the 1994 Supercopa with a 3-1 aggregate.

With both teams eager to advance, the upcoming match will be crucial. National has not made it to the quarterfinals since 2016 and aims to improve their finishing. The return leg will kick off at 19:30 local time.