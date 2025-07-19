Atlético de San Luis Hosts Monterrey in Exciting Liga MX Matchup

San Luis Potosí, Mexico — The Liga MX returns with an exciting matchup as Atlético de San Luis takes on Monterrey this Friday night. This match marks the second week of the Apertura 2025 tournament, and both teams are eager to make an impact.

Atlético de San Luis aims to solidify its home advantage after a strong start. In their previous game, they registered a convincing win against León. Meanwhile, Monterrey, a well-known contender in the league, enters this game desperate for points after a disappointing opening fixture.

Fans eager to watch the game live can tune into ESPN, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights for Atlético de San Luis’s home games. Viewers will need a subscription to Disney+ to access the streaming service, as the platform has integrated ESPN’s content.

“We are focused on securing a victory at home,” said Doménec Torrent, Monterrey’s coach, who is looking for his first win with the Rayados. “We know it will be a tough match, but our preparation has been spot on.

For those who haven’t subscribed to Disney+, plans are available on their website with various options, including monthly and annual subscriptions. Settings can be adjusted on compatible devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

As the match approaches, fans are reminded to access the ESPN section within the Disney+ app to catch all the live action. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM local time, and excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling game.

Don’t miss out—mark your calendars to watch San Luis face Monterrey in a highly anticipated clash during the Liga MX season!