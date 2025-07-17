Sports
ATP Bastad Kicks Off with Exciting First-Round Matches
Bastad, Sweden – The first round of the ATP Bastad tennis tournament begins today, featuring several exciting matchups. This event is one of the premier ATP tournaments, alongside the event in Los Cabos.
In one notable match, Andrea Pellegrino faces Jaime Faria. This will be their first meeting on the court. Pellegrino has had a solid year with a lower-level tournament title and multiple close matches. Faria, on the other hand, has been selective about his tournaments, missing significant time due to injuries in May and June.
Despite Faria’s successes this season, including his first major win and two quarterfinal appearances, Pellegrino remains the favorite due to his consistency. Pellegrino has a winning rate of two matches for every loss this year, and betting odds currently favor him at 1.85 with William Hill.
In another matchup, Hugo Gaston is set to play Chun-Hsin Tseng. Tseng has had a more successful year compared to Gaston, who has struggled, finishing 13-20 overall. Tseng boasts a record of 20 wins to 13 losses on clay, while Gaston stands at 5-13 on the surface.
This match is anticipated to be competitive, but Tseng’s consistency gives him an edge. He recently won a title on clay, making him a promising candidate for victory with betting odds at 2.2 on BetVictor.
Camilo Ugo-Carabelli will face Cristian Garin, who comes into the match with a strong clay record of 23-8 this year. Ugo-Carabelli, known for his clay skills, is 23-12 in 2025. However, Garin’s overall performance this season positions him as the likely winner, with odds of 1.76 on Pinnacle.
As the tournament unfolds, fans can look forward to these matchups, showcasing both upcoming talents and seasoned players on the clay courts of Bastad.
