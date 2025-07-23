ATP Tour Announces 2024 Tournament Dates and Locations

New York, NY – The ATP Tour has released its schedule for the 2024 season, outlining key tournament dates and locations for tennis fans around the world.

The announcement comes as players prepare for a competitive year ahead, with notable tournaments planned across North America, Europe, and Asia. The season kicks off in January with the Australian Open in Melbourne, a significant highlight on the tennis calendar.

“We are excited to unveil our 2024 schedule,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “Our aim is to enhance the experience for players and fans alike, and we believe this lineup will do just that.”

Several popular tournaments return to their traditional dates, including the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, which will take place in March, followed by the clay-court season leading up to the French Open in May.

The ATP Tour has also made efforts to ensure player welfare remains a priority, with changes to the event formats and regulations aimed at reducing player workload.

For more information, the full schedule is available on the ATP Tour’s official website. As always, fans can expect a thrilling year of tennis with many top-ranked players competing around the globe.