ATP Tour Announces Tournament Schedule for 2024

New York, NY – The ATP Tour has unveiled its tournament schedule for 2024, promising an exciting year for tennis fans worldwide. The schedule includes numerous events taking place across various cities, starting with the Brisbane International on January 1.

According to the official announcement made by the ATP, this year’s lineup includes traditional favorites such as the US Open and Wimbledon, alongside newly added events to enhance player participation and fan engagement.

“We are thrilled to reveal the 2024 schedule,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “This year promises to be packed with thrilling matches and the opportunity for both veterans and new talents to shine on the world stage.”

The ATP Tour will continue to prioritize player health and safety, making adjustments based on the ongoing pandemic situation. The governing body is committed to providing a safe environment for players and fans alike.

As the new season approaches, tennis enthusiasts are already looking forward to early rounds of competition. The ATP has also confirmed that all major tournaments will be streamed live online, ensuring global access to every match.

For more updates, fans can follow the ATP Tour’s official social media channels and website as the January start date draws closer.