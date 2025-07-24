ATP Tour Announces Tournament Dates for Upcoming Events

New York, NY – The ATP Tour has announced the schedule for its upcoming tournaments in the 2024 season. The events will take place across various cities, including the prestigious Grand Slams and other key competitions.

Starting in January, players will gather for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which is set from January 15-28. This major tournament marks the beginning of the season and attracts top talent from around the globe, eager to kick off the year with a strong performance.

Following Melbourne, the ATP Tours will head to the United States for a series of tournaments leading up to the US Open in New York, scheduled for August 26 to September 8. This event is one of the final Grand Slams of the year and promises thrilling matchups.

Many players, including world-renowned stars and rising talents, are preparing for the season. “I am excited to return to competition. The tournaments challenge us and provide great opportunities,” said defending champion John Doe.

The ATP Tour emphasizes its commitment to provide a safe and competitive environment for all players involved. Further details on the tournament structure and locations will be released in the coming weeks.

The announcement pairs with renewed excitement from fans eager to watch their favorite players in action as the new season approaches.