Sports
ATP Tour Announces 2024 Tournament Dates and Locations
PARIS, France – The ATP Tour has officially released the dates and locations for its 2024 tournament schedule. This announcement came during a press conference held on Monday, showcasing events across various countries.
According to ATP officials, the tour will continue to include major tournaments in cities like London, Madrid, and New York, with the Grand Slam events remaining central to the season. The first tournament is set to begin on January 1 in Adelaide, Australia.
“We are excited to bring another thrilling year of tennis to fans around the world,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “This schedule reflects our commitment to providing top-tier tennis while also accommodating our players’ needs.”
As part of the announcement, the ATP also highlighted plans to enhance fan engagement through various promotional activities at tournaments. This includes live events, fan experiences, and opportunities to meet players.
“We want to create memorable moments for tennis fans, and this upcoming season will be no exception,” Gaudenzi added.
The new schedule will be available on the ATP Tour’s official website, where fans can stay updated on matches, player rankings, and event changes.
