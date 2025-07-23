ATP Tour Releases Annual Player Rankings for 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The ATP Tour announced its updated player rankings for the 2024 season on January 15, 2024. The rankings evaluate players based on their performance in tournaments worldwide.

This year’s rankings show a significant shift, with several new faces among the top 10. Notably, 19-year-old sensation Lucas Johnson has made headlines by climbing to the fifth position after his impressive performance at the Australian Open.

“It’s a dream come true,” Johnson said in a press statement. “I’ve worked hard to reach this level, and I’m excited to keep pushing myself.”

The rankings play a crucial role as players prepare for upcoming tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon. The ATP said these results help fans and players alike track progress and highlight emerging talent in the sport.

Current top-ranked player, Alexei Petrov, remains in first place following a strong finish in 2023. He expressed gratitude for the continued support from fans, emphasizing how it motivates him to maintain his status at the top.

As the season progresses, players will compete fiercely not only for titles but also for valuable ranking points that could change their standings dramatically by year’s end.