ATP Tour Sets Exciting Schedule for 2024 Season

NEW YORK, NY – The ATP Tour announced its highly anticipated schedule for the 2024 season on Tuesday, outlining a series of events that will capture tennis fans’ attention worldwide.

The season kicks off in January with the Australian Open, where top players will compete for grand slam glory. Throughout the season, tournaments will occur in key cities including Miami, Indian Wells, and Rome, leading up to the prestigious ATP Finals.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our 2024 calendar, which features many thrilling events and exciting matches for our fans,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “Our players are looking forward to competing and thrilling audiences on their home soil and across the globe.”

This year will also feature new locations hosting ATP events, alongside returning favorites. Notably, the Tokyo Open will see its return after a brief hiatus, promising to deliver high-level tennis.

Fans eagerly await to see whether world-ranked players like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will compete early in the season, setting the stage for a competitive year ahead.

As the 2024 season approaches, the ATP Tour emphasizes its commitment to delivering top-level competition and enhancing fan experiences worldwide.