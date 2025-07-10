Attleboro Residents Warned of Venomous Snake Sightings

Attleboro, Massachusetts — The city of Attleboro is warning residents about sightings of a dangerous snake in the area. City officials reported that a copperhead snake was spotted along the Ten Mile River near Milk Street.

Copperhead snakes are venomous, posing a risk to pets and people alike. City officials stated that the snake has bitten two dogs, raising concern among residents.

Officials are advising residents to be cautious when walking or running near the river. They urged anyone who sees the snake or has concerns about its presence to contact the Attleboro Health Department.

The warning comes as summer activities increase, and residents spend more time outdoors. Staying vigilant is key to ensuring personal safety and the safety of pets.

City officials are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.