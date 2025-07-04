Attorney David Oddo Advocates for Justice in Personal Injury Law

NEW YORK, NY — Attorney David Oddo has dedicated 35 years to personal injury law, a field focused on helping those harmed by others’ negligence. His approach is rooted in a childhood lesson about accountability: “You throw the ball, you break the neighbor’s window, you’re paying for it,” Oddo recalls.

This philosophy shapes Oddo’s work with clients who face catastrophic situations, ranging from serious injuries to family deaths. He acts not only as a legal representative but also as an emotional support during their most challenging moments.

Oddo highlights that personal injury cases often uncover systematic failures rather than single errors. Investigations can reveal inadequate safety protocols that lead to dangerous conditions in places people typically consider safe.

“What these cases do is they get to the truth, they get to the truth of what happened,” Oddo states. He emphasizes the importance of accountability for justice and closure for families seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding their loss.

Many Americans may not realize the influence of personal injury attorneys on everyday safety. Oddo points out that trial lawyers have pushed for safer products through accountability measures, ensuring improvements in everything from automobiles to household appliances. “Cars, pharmaceuticals, and products we buy every day are safer because of trial lawyers,” he explains.

Oddo aims to assist victims of negligence in rebuilding their lives, whether through financial settlements or verdicts. He stresses that his practice prioritizes the needs of clients, stating, “Should a client call during our conversation, I’ll have to answer it immediately.”

His commitment to personal injury law goes beyond legal representation; it’s about a genuine desire to help those suffering from injustices.