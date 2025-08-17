Aubrey Plaza Excited to Portray Hollywood Madam in Upcoming Biopic

LOS ANGELES, CA — Aubrey Plaza is set to star in a new biopic about Heidi Fleiss, known as the ‘Hollywood Madam.’ This marks Plaza’s first non-fiction role, and she expressed her excitement about portraying what she calls the ‘ultimate badass icon.’ The news was first reported by Deadline.

Plaza shared her enthusiasm during an interview, stating, “I’ve been on this track for a while. I got it in my head that I wanted to play her a couple of years ago, and I’ve never played a real-life person before.” She emphasized the unique challenge that this role presents.

She continued, “The story is insane. She’s done something that probably nobody else has ever done, and she’s still going. I think she deserves the royal treatment.”

Although Plaza has yet to speak with Fleiss herself, she hopes to visit her in the desert. “Spiritually I feel her,” Plaza said. “I’ve heard she’s very excited about it. We’re in early stages.”

The biopic, titled The Heidi Fleiss Story, will explore Fleiss’s life leading up to her trial in the 1990s. Fleiss was arrested in 1993 for running a high-profile prostitution ring and was later convicted of tax evasion.

Fleiss has famously never revealed the names on her client list. The film will depict her navigating the challenges of the legal system with the help of a young writer named Jaclyn.

The project will be directed by Leah Rachel, who co-wrote the script with Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson. Plaza will also serve as a producer for the film.

Production is set to take place in Los Angeles later this year as the film dives into Fleiss’s tumultuous life and complex character.