Aubrey Plaza to Star as Heidi Fleiss in Upcoming Biopic

Los Angeles, CA – Aubrey Plaza is set to produce and star in a new biopic titled “The Heidi Fleiss Story,” which will delve into the notorious life of the infamous “Hollywood madam.” This production marks the feature directorial debut of Leah Rachel, who is known for creating the Netflix series “Chambers.”

The film will explore Fleiss’s rise to prominence in the early ’90s as the operator of what was widely reported as the world’s largest high-end prostitution ring, which implicated numerous celebrities and powerful figures.

Plaza, featuring prominently in recent projects like Ethan Coen‘s “Honey Don’t” and Francis Ford Coppola‘s “Megalopolis,” will portray Fleiss during the tumultuous days leading to her trial. Her character will navigate the Los Angeles social scene in a desperate bid to manipulate connections and blackmail influential figures to drop the charges against her, aided by a young aspiring writer named Jaclyn.

The script is co-written by Plaza along with Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson. Sennott, a rising Gen Z star recognized for roles in “Shiva Baby” and “Bottoms,” adds both a comedic and dramatic flair to the narrative as it captures the media frenzy of the time.

Production is being led by Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett under their production company Pinky Promise. Plaza’s own production company, Evil Hag, is also on board. Filming is slated to commence in Los Angeles later this year.

Plaza continues to build her impressive portfolio with upcoming appearances in Legendary’s “Animal Friends,” which is set for release on May 1, 2026, and in “The Accompanist,” directed by Zack Woods and co-starring Susan Sarandon.