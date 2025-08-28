Sports
Auburn and Baylor Clash in Critical Season Opener
WACO, Texas — The Auburn Tigers will face the Baylor Bears on Friday, August 29, 2025, in a crucial season opener at McLane Stadium. Both teams are looking for a fresh start after struggling in recent seasons.
Auburn enters this game after four consecutive losing seasons, the longest streak for the program since 1950. In contrast, Baylor’s coach, Dave Aranda, turned things around last season with a six-game winning streak, finishing just a game away from first place in the Big 12.
The two teams have met only four times in history, with Baylor leading the series 2-1-1. Their last meeting was 40 years ago, when Baylor edged out Auburn 15-14 in 1976.
This matchup carries significant implications for both teams as Auburn aims to improve its national ranking, while Baylor looks to solidify its comeback on the national stage. A loss in this game could hinder both teams’ hopes for a successful season.
Auburn will rely on its talented receiving corps, regarded as one of the best in the nation, to take advantage of Baylor’s troubled secondary. Conversely, Baylor quarterback is noted as a top returning player, with over 3,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Auburn is favored by 2.5 points, which adds to the stakes of this highly anticipated matchup.
As both teams seek to end their recent struggles, the game represents more than just a contest; it’s a chance for redemption and a pivotal moment in their respective seasons.
