Auburn Faces Tough Test at No. 2 Arizona Tonight

TUCSON, AZ – No. 20 Auburn is set to take on No. 2 Arizona in their first true road game of the 2025 season tonight at McKale Center at 9 p.m. CT. The Tigers have struggled against top-3 teams this season, already falling to No. 1 Houston and No. 3 Michigan.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl noted the advantage of a short preparation time, stating, “Short preps sometimes are a good thing because you’re not overthinking it.” The Tigers are currently averaging 87.9 points per game, placing them in the top 50 nationally.

On the other hand, Arizona boasts a perfect 7-0 record, having secured victories against strong opponents including Florida, UConn, and UCLA. The Wildcats have averaged 87.3 points per game while limiting adversaries to just 67.0 points per contest.

The team’s rebounding prowess has also been highlighted, as they average 42.6 total rebounds per game and rank highly in offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Coach Pearl commented on Arizona’s size advantage, saying, “They score a lot more from two than they do from three.”

Key players to watch include Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, who leads with an average of 14.3 points per game, and freshman Koa Peat, who has made a significant impact, averaging 15.6 points. Pearl emphasized the importance of containing Bradley, stating, “You got to keep Jaden Bradley out of the lane.”

Auburn’s leading scorer is Keyshawn Hall, who averages 21 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Tahaad Pettiford, another key player for the Tigers, is averaging 14.1 points.

The matchup marks the beginning of a two-year home-and-home agreement that will see Auburn host Arizona in the 2025-26 season. Both teams are expected to bring aggressive game plans to capitalize on their strengths and exploit their opponent’s weaknesses.