Auburn Falls to Georgia in Dramatic SEC Opener

ATHENS, Ga. – Auburn’s thrilling SEC opener ended in disappointment as they lost to No. 23 Georgia, 104-100, in overtime on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Auburn was behind 92-88 with just seconds left. Keyshawn Hall drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds on the clock. He made the first two free throws, but intentionally missed the third, rebounding it himself to hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, tying the game at 92.

“Disappointing result,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It’s hard to win on the road, but we had opportunities to win against a ranked team. We just came up short.”

In overtime, Auburn’s Dylan Overton quickly leveled the score with a layup, then nailed a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 97-95 lead. However, Georgia responded with a 7-0 run, driven by Jeremiah Wilkinson, who scored 31 points.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of pride in not letting those guards go for 31 and 24,” said Pearl, referring to Wilkinson and his teammate Marcus Millender, who added 24 points. “My biggest challenge is we have to develop a better identity in our one-on-one defense.”

Despite a late push by Auburn, including Hall’s layup that brought them within two points, a turnover with five seconds left sealed their fate, leading to Georgia’s free throws and ultimately the four-point margin.

Auburn had the advantage on the boards, outrebounding Georgia 50-35. Hall and Overton each grabbed seven rebounds, while Filip Jovic collected ten, achieving his first double-double.

Pettiford led Auburn with 25 points before fouling out, followed by Hall with 20 points. The Tigers struggled at the rim, missing several layups and free throws, hampered by Georgia’s 6-foot-11 center Somto Cyril, who blocked five shots and scored 15 points.

With the loss, Georgia improved to 13-1 and maintained their undefeated home record at 10-0, breaking Auburn’s five-game winning streak in the series. The Tigers now sit at 9-5 and will return home for their SEC opener against Texas A&M on Tuesday.