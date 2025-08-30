Auburn Finance Students Excel with Experiential Learning Opportunities

Auburn, Alabama – Students studying finance at Auburn University‘s Harbert College of Business (HCOB) are gaining valuable hands-on experience before graduation. Professor Tracy Richard emphasized the accessibility of practical application programs, stating, “The bottom line is that if you come to Auburn and want practical application experience in finance, you have avenues.” She oversees two of the three student organizations within the Harbert Investment Center, which connects students with industry professionals and academic partners.

The center offers many experiential learning opportunities through its three student groups. The Auburn Financial Society (AFS) acts as a bridge between students and the finance industry, offering trips for students interested in various sectors. For example, those keen on derivatives can visit the Chicago Board of Trade with Senior Lecturer John Doe, while banking enthusiasts tour the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta with Richard.

According to Richard, the AFS provides networking events, presentations from industry leaders, and training certifications. “We welcome all students, but you have to be willing to work,” said Harrelson, an advisor at the center. She encouraged students to engage fully in these opportunities for maximum growth.

The Finance Management Association (FMA) offers a selective honors-style experience for finance majors. Members undergo a rigorous semester-long training program that covers various financial topics. Jackson Abrams, a new FMA member, described the commitment saying, “We met twice a week during the spring semester, treating it like a class.” The program concludes with a stock pitch presentation and a final interview.

The FMA aims to simulate real-world financial experiences for its members. According to Richard, the program includes mock interviews and networking events, helping prepare students for future employment. “Our goal is to replicate as much real-life experience as possible. It’s rigorous but rewarding,” she noted.

Auburn’s Asset Strategy Investment Fund (ASIF) offers students hands-on asset management experience, overseeing a fund that has grown from $250,000 in 2017 to nearly $830,000. ASIF members participate in case competitions, where they analyze potential investments, achieving notable successes against prestigious universities like Harvard.

These initiatives have resulted in impressive outcomes for students. Both FMA and ASIF boast a 100% job placement rate for internships and full-time positions, with graduates earning an average starting salary of $153,000. Richard highlighted the preparedness students gain: “By the time they graduate from Auburn, they know how to build models and manage a portfolio. They pay attention to detail, work hard, and bring strong skills and experience to the table.”