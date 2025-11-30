Sports
Auburn Football Faces Key Injuries Ahead of Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala. — The SEC’s final availability report for Auburn ahead of the Iron Bowl reveals that five players will not compete this weekend.
Among those ruled out is safety Sylvester Smith, who will miss the first half due to a targeting ejection. The other players sidelined are Champ Anthony, Connor Lew, Sam Turner, Horatio Fields, and Demarcus Riddick, all recovering from injuries.
Fields had recently returned to practice in a limited capacity after breaking his foot in September. However, Riddick was added to the injury report during Auburn’s bye week with a season-ending injury.
Alabama also faces injury challenges, notably tight end Josh Cuevas, who did not play in their recent win over Eastern Illinois. In total, the Crimson Tide has three players listed as probable: wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford, and reserve linebacker Reese.
Kenyon Riley, a running back, joins Cuevas and defensive back Kameron Howard on the list of players out for Alabama. Additionally, defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. remains suspended indefinitely.
Peter Rauterkus, an Auburn sports reporter for AL.com who joined the outlet in July 2024, highlighted the impact of these injuries on the upcoming Iron Bowl.
As the teams prepare for this critical matchup, both Auburn and Alabama will have to adjust their game plans to account for these missing players.
