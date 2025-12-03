Auburn Football Recruiting Day: Updates and Commitments as Signing Period Begins

AUBURN, Alabama — The early signing period for Auburn‘s 2026 football recruiting class is underway. Beginning today and lasting through December 5, recruits can send in their Letters of Intent (LOIs) to officially commit to the university.

This year, Auburn enters the signing day with a total of 10 commitments, including 9 from high schools and 1 from a Junior College (JUCO). The new head coach and his staff face a challenging task as they try to fill their roster with just a few days of preparation.

Auburn has seen several changes in commitments, with more expected as the day progresses. The dynamic nature of this year’s recruiting cycle means the final number of recruits may be lower than in previous years, with estimates suggesting no more than 15 total signings.

Notably, wide receiver commitment Jase Mathews has announced he will sign on Friday instead of today. Defensive line target Tavian Branch is also uncertain about his signing date as he evaluates his options.

As of early Wednesday, Auburn’s class ranks No. 93 nationally and last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) at No. 16. The dwindling number of commitments raises concerns about the team’s overall recruiting strategy.

Despite the challenges, Auburn remains optimistic for potential late signings. 247Sports indicates that four-star prospects are ranked with scores starting at 90.00 points, and a strong finish today could significantly improve Auburn’s standing.

Throughout the day, updates on signings will be provided as they happen. Several recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments, including linebackers and defensive linemen. Those announcements will help shape Auburn’s class for the upcoming season.

Auburn is preparing for a busy day, monitoring various prospects while aiming to finalize commitments for its 2026 recruiting class. The coaching staff is hopeful that the early signing day brings positive news and establishes a strong foundation for the future.