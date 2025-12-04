Auburn Hosts NC State in Must-Win ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 20 Auburn Tigers will host the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. CT in the ACC/SEC Challenge, a crucial game for both teams.

Auburn enters the matchup with a record of 6-2 after finishing 2-1 at the Players Era event in Las Vegas, where they secured wins against Oregon and No. 14 St. John's while losing to No. 7 Michigan. Coach Steven Pearl emphasized the importance of maintaining focus despite their recent success.

“We can’t get too low after a loss or too high after a win. We must be ready for NC State,” Pearl said. “They’re looking for redemption after their performance in Maui.”

NC State arrives in Auburn with a record of 5-2, looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing at the Maui Invitational where they lost to Seton Hall and Texas before defeating Boise State. Coach Will Wade noted his team’s effort in their upcoming road game.

“Our players need to bring a different level of effort and energy,” Wade said. “This is a must-win game for us.”

The Wolfpack’s leading scorer, Darrion Williams, averages 18.7 points per game, and NC State has excelled beyond the arc, averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game at a 42.2% shooting clip. Auburn’s defense will need to step up to counter this potent attack.

“Defending the perimeter is key for us,” said Auburn guard Overton. “I believe we can meet that challenge.”

Auburn’s offense has also been impressive, with newcomer Keyshawn Hall leading in scoring with 20.9 points per game, including a standout performance of 27 points against St. John’s.

Fans are encouraged to fill the stands at Neville Arena to support the Tigers, who have only one home game left before conference play.

“It’s essential to have a full house against a strong opponent like NC State,” Pearl said.

The game promises to be an exciting matchup as both teams vie for an important victory in the early part of the season.