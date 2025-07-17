Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn sophomore wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic assault involving strangulation or suffocation, according to records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $20,000.

Simmons, 20, was booked into the Lee County jail at 6:20 p.m. on July 16. Specific details regarding the incident that led to his arrest have not been disclosed.

The Montgomery native is a former four-star recruit who joined the Tigers as part of the 2024 class. Last season, as a freshman, Simmons played a significant role in the team’s offense, recording 40 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Simmons is expected to be a key contributor to Auburn’s offense this fall, joining fellow receivers Cam Coleman, a standout from last season, and newcomers Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields.

This arrest marks the second incident involving an Auburn football player in just over a week. Redshirt freshman linebacker DJ Barber was arrested on July 7 for trafficking marijuana and other drug-related charges, leading to his dismissal from the team the following day.

According to reports, Auburn officials have stated that they will respond to the situation as more information becomes available. The story will be updated as new details emerge.