Sports
Auburn Secures Commitment from Four-Star Safety Bralan Womack
FLOWOOD, Miss. — Four-star safety Bralan Womack committed to Auburn University on Thursday, marking a significant boost for the Tigers’ recruiting efforts in the 2026 class. Womack, a 6-foot, 200-pound defender from Flowood, Mississippi, is ranked the No. 32 overall prospect by ESPN and was the top remaining uncommitted recruit.
Womack chose Auburn over prominent programs such as Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M after official visits this spring. His decision comes at a crucial time for Auburn, which has faced challenges in recent recruiting cycles under head coach Hugh Freeze.
The Tigers experienced a rough patch in June, suffering consecutive decommitments from both wide receiver and linebacker prospects. Furthermore, they missed out on several high-profile recruits, including five-stars from Oregon and Georgia, which left their coaching staff in need of a turnaround.
Since July 1, Womack’s commitment marks the Tigers’ seventh pledge, helping to rejuvenate a defensive recruiting class that also features new commitments from linebacker Ty Kilgore and cornerback Luke Hawkins.
Womack had an impressive junior season at Hartfield Academy, recording 39 tackles and eight interceptions. His strong performances have made him a highly sought-after talent, and he is expected to arrive at Auburn following a talented 2025 secondary class that includes five-star cornerback Blake Woody.
The recruiting battle for Womack was closely watched, with Ohio State and Texas A&M heavily involved until the end. His relationship with Auburn’s coaching staff, particularly with Freeze and safeties coach TJ Rushing, played a crucial role in his choice. “Me and coach Freeze have built a relationship really fast,” Womack said in an interview earlier this year.
Womack’s commitment leaves only two of the top 100 prospects in the 2026 ESPN rankings still uncommitted as the 2025 college football season begins this weekend.
