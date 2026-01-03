Auburn Signs QB Locklan Hewlett from USF in Transfer Commitment

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University has announced its first commitment from the transfer portal with Locklan Hewlett, a former quarterback from the University of South Florida (USF). Hewlett made the decision to join the Tigers on Saturday, reuniting with his former coach Alex Golesh and the offensive staff.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hewlett previously signed with USF as a 2025 recruit from St. Augustine, Florida. During his freshman year at USF, he participated in two games, completing seven of his 12 passes for a total of 90 yards and one touchdown. His most memorable performance came during the season opener against Boise State, where he also contributed in a loss against Old Dominion.

Hewlett’s commitment comes amid significant changes within Auburn’s quarterback room, as all three scholarship quarterbacks opted to leave the program before the transfer portal opened. This leaves Golesh to rebuild the room. Incoming freshman Rhys Brush is currently the only scholarship quarterback on the roster.

Auburn is expected to pursue additional quarterbacks to ensure depth, with former USF starter Byrum Brown indicating he will visit this weekend. Reports suggest Auburn is a strong contender for Brown’s commitment. As the transfer portal window is now limited to Jan. 2 through Jan. 16, additional signings are anticipated in the near future.

The NCAA’s new transfer rules have also impacted the timing for players looking to switch schools. Graduate transfers, previously allowed to enter the portal at any time, must now adhere to the same dates as undergraduates, further complicating team dynamics during the offseason.

Hewlett expressed confidence in his decision, stating, “I believe in the coaching staff, and believe it’s the best staff in the country.” With four years of eligibility remaining, he aims to contribute significantly to the Tigers’ upcoming season.