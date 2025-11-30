AUBURN, Alabama – As the 90th Iron Bowl approaches, Auburn University students from divided households prepare to clash with their family’s favorite team, the University of Alabama. This fierce rivalry, originating in 1893, has engaged friends and families for over 130 years, with a 41-year hiatus due to disputes over game logistics.

The Iron Bowl is not just a game; it’s an annual event that captivates the entire state of Alabama, where professional football is absent. Nick Meyers, a sophomore studying hospitality management, recalls his early years as a devoted Alabama fan. “I grew up in the middle of the greatest dynasty sports has seen,” Meyers said, citing a childhood spent cheering for Alabama due to his family’s influence.

Despite his Alabama roots, Meyers proudly supports Auburn now. “While football hasn’t lived up to the same standards Alabama has, I think Auburn overall is a much better sports school than Alabama,” he noted, admitting it felt strange wearing his Auburn colors in Tuscaloosa last November.

Mary Cecilia Ledbetter, a sophomore majoring in psychology, shares a similar tale of family allegiance to Alabama. Her grandparents have dedicated rooms filled with Alabama memorabilia. “My grandparents even have their whole downstairs dedicated to Alabama football,” Ledbetter said.

However, her love for Auburn emerged unexpectedly in second grade. “One night, I said, ‘Good night, Daddy. I love you and Roll Tide,’ and the next morning I woke up loving Auburn instead,” Ledbetter recalled. After touring both schools, she realized her heart belonged to Auburn University, which she describes as “a big SEC school with a small-town feel.”

The Auburn Family, known for its passionate fan base, welcomes students from all backgrounds, reinforcing the idea that not even tradition can deter the spirit of the Tigers. Despite the Iron Bowl’s tension, students like Meyers and Ledbetter embrace their choice wholeheartedly, showing that the allure of the Loveliest Village on The Plains can unite fans from opposite sides.