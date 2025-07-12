Sports
Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford Arrested on DUI Charge
Auburn, Alabama — Auburn men’s basketball player Tahaad Pettiford was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that the 19-year-old guard was taken into custody and later released after posting a $1,000 bond.
The arrest record indicates that Pettiford was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Although his blood-alcohol level was not disclosed, Georgia law states that individuals under the legal drinking age can be charged with DUI for a BAC of 0.02% or higher.
Pettiford’s return to Auburn is highly anticipated as he is the only returning player from the team that reached the Final Four last season. Earlier this summer, he had pulled out of the NBA Draft, opting to enhance his prospects for a higher selection next cycle.
During his freshman year, Pettiford averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds across 38 games, contributing significantly to Auburn’s success that season. He played an average of 22.9 minutes per game, even after starting only once.
Auburn achieved 32 wins last season, marking one of the most successful periods in the program’s history, including winning the SEC during the regular season. Pettiford was a pivotal part of that journey.
An On3 Industry Ranking noted him as a four-star recruit and the No. 31 overall player in the 2024 cycle, as well as the No. 4 point guard. This incident will be closely followed as Pettiford prepares for his sophomore season.
