Sports
Auburn Women’s Basketball Hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Sunday
AUBURN, Ala.— The Auburn Tigers women’s basketball team will host the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. This will mark the 63rd meeting between the two teams in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) showdown.
Auburn (11-4, 0-1 SEC) seeks a rebound after falling to Mississippi State in their conference opener, 75-53, on January 1. Auburn’s junior forward made a significant impact in her season debut, recording seven points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals against Mississippi State.
Tennessee (9-3, 1-0 SEC) comes into the game with a win against Florida, showcasing their offensive prowess, averaging 80.9 points per game. They also lead the nation in three-point attempts and are statistically strong in steals, rebounds, and turnover margins.
Tickets for the game are available at AUBTix.com and at the Neville Arena ticket office on game day. Fans can also tune in to the audio broadcast on ESPN 106.7 FM, beginning at 6:15 p.m. CT, or watch the game on the SEC Network with Matt Schick and Andrea Lloyd calling the action.
The last match-up between these teams was on February 13, 2025, when Tennessee defeated Auburn 99-61. In that game, Auburn’s standout player Gaston scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, although Tennessee dominated offensively.
With a home record of 7-1 this season, a win would not only boost Auburn’s confidence but also mark their second victory over Tennessee in the last three meetings at Neville Arena.
The rivalry has historically favored Tennessee, who leads the all-time series 50-12, including a 16-6 advantage in Auburn.
