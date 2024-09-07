Auckland Influencer Convicted for Sharing Private Video Without Consent

Pebbles Hooper, a prominent social media influencer from Auckland, New Zealand, has been convicted for violating the privacy of a man by sharing a private sexual video on her OnlyFans page without his consent.

The Auckland District Court heard her case, presided over by Judge Anna Skellern, who declined Hooper’s request for a discharge without conviction. Judge Skellern emphasized that the impact of Hooper’s actions on the victims was significant and that accountability was necessary.

Consequently, Hooper has been sentenced to six months of supervision, during which her rehabilitation will be monitored by correction officers.

During the trial, which took place in September, Hooper pleaded guilty to one count of defying a court order related to posting about a fellow influencer on social media. She also faced additional charges for violating the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

In court, Judge Skellern stated that Hooper’s intentions in posting the explicit material were to cause distress to the victim, thereby compelling him to act as she desired. The court was informed that Hooper had received multiple requests from the man to remove the footage prior to its removal.

Hooper’s defense argued that the video was cropped closely and placed behind a paywall, suggesting she did not intend to cause harm. However, Judge Skellern disagreed, stating the intent behind her actions was clear.

Furthermore, Hooper has a history of court issues, including violations of a 2019 court order where she posted derogatory comments over an artist’s work. This history raises questions about her responsibility as a public figure.

Hooper’s previous actions include insensitive remarks regarding a tragic incident involving a family in 2015, which resulted in public backlash and her subsequent apology.