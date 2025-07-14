Audrey Crespo-Mara Denies Rumors of Thierry Ardisson’s Death

PARIS, France — Journalist Audrey Crespo-Mara used social media platform X on Saturday to refute rumors regarding the death of her husband, television presenter Thierry Ardisson. In a direct message, she stated, “Honte à vous! Non, mon mari n’est pas mort,” which translates to, “Shame on you! No, my husband is not dead.”

The rumors began circulating on social media after Crespo-Mara did not appear as expected on TF1 news broadcasts on Friday and Saturday. Her absence raised questions, leading some users to speculate that she was tending to her husband during a difficult time. On July 6, Crespo-Mara had encouraged viewers to tune in the following week, promising to return on July 14 for celebrations.

While the details of her absence remain unclear, Crespo-Mara’s post aimed to quell the rumors swiftly. Ardisson, known for his influential career in French television, has been a prominent figure in the industry. So far, he has not commented publicly regarding the speculation surrounding his health.

The swift spread of these rumors shows the impact of social media on public perception, particularly in the realm of celebrity news. As the situation evolves, fans and followers are awaiting further updates from the couple.