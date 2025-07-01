Business
Ault Markets to Launch U.S.-Based Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange in 2026
LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2025 — Hyperscale Data (NYSE American: GPUS) has announced that its subsidiary, Ault Markets, plans to launch a U.S.-based Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) in early 2026. The exchange will be headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and aims to facilitate peer-to-peer digital asset trading across 175 countries.
The platform will offer non-custodial trading, allowing users to hold their own cryptocurrencies without an intermediary. It will support major blockchain networks and tokens, adhere to global compliance standards, and provide high-speed transactions through Layer-2 scaling technology.
The DEX will also incorporate decentralized identity systems to enhance user security. According to Milton ‘Todd’ Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, this initiative seeks to position the United States as a leader in the digital asset space and to set global standards for both cryptocurrency access and financial innovation.
Ault Markets sees its platform as an important step towards empowering users worldwide, as it navigates the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency regulation and innovation.
“We believe it is time for the United States to take the lead in the digital asset space,” Ault said. “This project is about fostering transparency and providing a secure, user-first platform for global digital commerce.”
The DEX will build on the broader Ault Blockchain ecosystem, which will include additional services such as lending, custody, and token issuance. The deployment of global nodes and the completion of a smart contract audit are planned before the launch.
