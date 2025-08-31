Auroras Expected Across U.S. Due to Incoming Solar Storm

Washington, D.C. — A strong solar storm is on its way, possibly lighting up the skies across the U.S. this Labor Day Weekend. The storm, triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, is expected to arrive late on September 1 and continue into early September 2.

This CME erupted from the sun on August 30, resulting in a long-duration M2.7 flare from active region AR 4199. The storm is predicted to escalate rapidly, potentially causing moderate to strong geomagnetic storm conditions, classified as G2 to G3 levels by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“This storm could push auroras much farther south than usual, possibly allowing millions to see the northern lights,” said Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist. Skov noted that there may be two overlapping CMEs contributing to this event, a phenomenon known as a “cannibal CME,” which may cause an initial disturbance before the main storm hits.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic storm activity is expected to peak between 06:00 and 09:00 UTC (2 a.m. to 5 a.m. EDT) on September 2, with auroras being particularly visible in states like Alaska, Michigan, and those bordering Canada. The storm could bring visible auroras as far south as Illinois, New York, and Oregon.

NOAA’s aurora forecast indicates that 18 U.S. states might be positioned above the aurora viewing line, enhancing chances for sightings, especially under clear and dark skies. States such as Alaska, Montana, and North Dakota are among those with the best chances.

Auroras are unpredictable, and viewing conditions can change based on local weather. Experts advise potential viewers to use apps like “My Aurora Forecast” for real-time updates and alerts.

The last similar solar event occurred on a holiday weekend and caught considerable public attention, thanks to the beautiful auroras it produced. With conditions ripe for possibly stunning displays, many are eagerly awaiting the night sky this Labor Day Weekend.