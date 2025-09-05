Auroras May Shine Across U.S. This Labor Day

NEW YORK, NY — A powerful solar storm could light up the night sky this Labor Day weekend. A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which erupted on Aug. 30, is expected to reach Earth and spark geomagnetic storm conditions.

The CME hit the planet at around 5 p.m. EDT on Sept. 1. Experts say this event could trigger a G2 (moderate) to G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm, with the potential to escalate to G4 (severe) levels. This means that auroras could be visible farther south than usual, offering millions in the northern and central U.S. a chance to see the lights.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, explained that the interaction of two solar eruptions may play a role in this significant storm. She noted, “the larger one catches up with the smaller one just ahead of Earth,” potentially causing initial disturbances before the main storm arrives.

According to NOAA and the U.K. Met Office, geomagnetic storming is expected to peak between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. EDT on Sept. 2. Conditions may continue into the night of Sept. 2-3, particularly favorable for aurora viewing.

Weather conditions will play a crucial role in visibility, as clear skies and reduced light pollution are ideal for viewing the auroras. A total of 18 states may fall partly or fully within the aurora view line, including Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and New York.

For those in the potential viewing areas, experts recommend downloading aurora forecast apps, such as “My Aurora Forecast & Alerts” or “Space Weather Live,” to monitor real-time conditions. Experienced stargazers suggest finding an open field or a flat area to maximize the view of the horizon.

While experts predict a spectacular display, visibility is never guaranteed due to the unpredictable nature of auroras. However, those lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time may witness this natural wonder.