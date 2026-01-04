Austen Pleasants Steps Up for 49ers Amid Injury Situations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With left tackle Trent Williams sidelined due to a hamstring injury, 49ers offensive lineman Austen Pleasants found himself thrust into the spotlight during the crucial Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pleasants, who has spent his NFL career bouncing between practice squads since going undrafted in 2020, was called to action when Williams left the game early last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster described Pleasants’ performance as ‘hovering just above the line’ in terms of effectiveness.

Despite the less-than-enthusiastic review, Pleasants played a significant role in the 49ers’ impressive offensive showing, helping the team secure a win while recording 42 points and nearly 500 yards of offense.

“He played a great game,” said left guard Spencer Burford. “He just fell back on his training and everything he’s been practicing all year. We work together in practice, just building that chemistry.”

Pleasants acknowledged the nerves he felt at the beginning of the game but quickly found his footing. “I felt ready. I felt comfortable. There’s obviously a little bit of butterflies when you first step in, but after that first drive, I felt really good,” he said.

With Williams doubtful for this weekend, Pleasants may be called on again to make his first career start. Coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that Williams has made “good progress” during practice this week, but the decision to play him will consider the risk of re-injury.

Pleasants’ journey to this point has been filled with challenges, having spent time with multiple teams without finding a permanent home. “I’ve bounced around a lot, so it’s kind of validation for all the days that I thought this could be it,” he said. “But I know God’s always got my back.”

This past week, the stakes could not be higher as the 49ers face the Seahawks in a game that will determine playoff seeding. Pleasants is determined to keep the momentum going for the team. “We all look to lift each other up,” he said. “Everybody’s got each other’s backs.”