Austin FC Aims for Road Win Against LA Galaxy

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will travel to face LA Galaxy this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. CT at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fans can catch the match in English or Spanish in over 100 countries on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Austin FC played to a scoreless draw against New England Revolution on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. Despite creating numerous chances, the VERDE & Black were unable to score. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver stood out with eight saves, earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

Currently in 9th place in the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC can climb to 7th with a win against the Galaxy. Earlier in the season, Austin defeated LA 1-0 at Q2 Stadium, with Brandon Vazquez scoring the game-winning goal in the 81st minute from a low cross by Žan Kolmanič.

On Wednesday, the team aims to secure its fourth league road win of 2025, as they prepare for a ten-day break from MLS action due to the All-Star festivities in Austin.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy enters the match on a positive note, coming off a 2-1 victory over D.C. United. This win marks their third consecutive victory at Dignity Health Sports Park after struggling through the first 16 matches of the season without a win.

LA’s recent form is encouraging, highlighted by a 3-0 win over Vancouver on July 4. Marco Reus, a former Borussia Dortmund player, leads the team with five goals and seven assists this season, while Matheus Nascimento has also contributed with five goal involvements in his last six appearances.

Austin FC will look to exploit LA Galaxy’s defense, which has allowed a league-high 43 goals this season.