Austin Barnes Signs Minor League Deal with Giants

San Francisco, CA – Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The announcement follows Barnes’ release from the Dodgers last month after he struggled at the plate.

Barnes, who played 11 seasons with the Dodgers, was designated for assignment on May 14 after posting a low batting average of .214. In 44 plate appearances this season, he managed only three extra-base hits and two RBIs, leading to his release.

Upon joining the Giants, Barnes will initially play with their Arizona Complex League team as he works to get back into form. He is expected to move up to the Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento once he is ready.

The Dodgers let Barnes go in part to make room for Dalton Rushing, the organization’s top prospect, who has taken on the backup catcher role behind Will Smith. Rushing was enjoying a hot streak in Triple-A, hitting .308 with a .938 OPS when he was called up.

During his time with Los Angeles, Barnes was a member of two World Series-winning teams and played in four National League pennant-winning seasons. He built a reputation as a reliable catcher, particularly behind star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and is known for his defensive skills, with +33 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and +10 Fielding Run Value (FRV).

As Barnes takes the field with the Giants, he will look to add to his legacy while providing depth at the catching position. The Giants continue to seek organizational depth in preparation for the rest of the season.