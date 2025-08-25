Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Spotted in Paris After Film Premiere

Paris, France – Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz were seen getting cozy in Paris after the premiere of their new film, “Caught Stealing,” on Thursday. The pair was photographed enjoying each other’s company at the Dragon bar, where they engaged in flirty conversation.

In exclusive images obtained by Page Six, the duo shared an affectionate embrace, suggesting a budding chemistry. An insider revealed on Friday, “There’s definitely chemistry between them, and they’re loving spending time together promoting the movie.” The source described their connection as not quite a full romance but noted that Butler has not been “friend-zoned.”

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky directed the crime thriller and is known for pushing his actors to their limits. This experience, according to the insider, has allowed Butler and Kravitz to bond further while promoting their work. “Getting to spend time together without that pressure has been the reward for them both,” the source said.

Butler’s friends wouldn’t be surprised if their relationship progressed. Previously, Butler dated model Kaia Gerber for three years before their mutual split in January. Kravitz, who was engaged to actor Channing Tatum, also recently ended her engagement.

Both actors are currently enjoying their newfound friendship and working together, with Butler previously expressing admiration for Kravitz. “His pals would not be surprised if something progressed,” the insider concluded.

Representatives for Kravitz and Butler have not responded to requests for comment.